BLACKPINK earns BRIT Gold certification with The Album in UK; becomes first K-pop girl group to achieve this milestone

BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop girl group to earn a BRIT Gold Certification for an album in the UK. They achieved this milestone with their debut studio album, titled The Album. Released on October 2, 2020, by YG Entertainment and Interscope, The Album marks the group's first full-length work since their debut in 2016. For this album, BLACKPINK recorded over 8 new songs and collaborated with a variety of producers, showcasing their musical versatility and global appeal.

BLACKPINK has achieved an exciting first in the United Kingdom. The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) has announced that BLACKPINK's first studio album, The Album, has received an official gold BRIT certification. This milestone creates history in K-pop music BLACKPINK is the first K-pop girl group to earn this certification for an album in the UK.

According to the BPI's certification criteria, albums achieve gold status upon selling 100,000 units, while singles need to sell 400,000 units to be certified gold. With this milestone, BLACKPINK has become the first female K-pop artist to receive a gold certification for an album in the United Kingdom.

More about The Album

The Album debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart, selling 1,092,550 copies in its first month. This achievement made it the best-selling album by a female act in South Korea at the time and the first to surpass one million sales in the chart's history. The album received generally favorable reviews from music critics, who praised BLACKPINK's vocal ability and stylistic variety.

American singer Selena Gomez collaborated on Ice Cream, while rapper Cardi B featured on Bet You Wanna. The opening track, How You Like That, blends pop, trap, and hip-hop, with regal horn blasts and a confident hook, along with Arabic music influences during Lisa's second verse rap.

The lyrics convey a "positive and hopeful" message about facing dark situations with confidence and strength, encouraging listeners not to be discouraged and to stand up again.

Watch the hit track How You Like That here-

The teen pop track Lovesick Girls is a dance-pop and electro pop song with influences from the 2000s. Featuring acoustic guitar and EDM elements, the song explores the pain experienced after a heartbreak.

