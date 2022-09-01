BLACKPINK, EXO’s Xiumin, BTS’ RM, GOT7’s Jackson, JAY B and more: September 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule
With some amazing comebacks in the September lineup, we are excited to see our favourite idols on screen again!
September has some amazing comebacks and we are excited to see all of them like BTS’ RM’s feature in Balming Tiger’s ‘SEXY NUKIM’, BLACKPINK’s latest album ‘BORN PINK’, EXO’s Xiumin’s solo debut, NMIXX’s first comeback, ONEUS’ comeback, GOT7’s members solos (Jackson and JAY B) and more. Let’s take a look at all the comebacks are coming:-
September 1
Balming Tiger Feat. BTS’ RM
Title Track: ‘SEXY NUKIM’
September 2
JAYDEN
Title Track: ‘DON’T LEAVE ME’
Album: 3RD SINGLE ‘DON’T LEAVE ME’
September 3
DUSTIN
Title Track: ‘CRAZY’
September 5
ONEUS
Title Track: ‘Same Scent’
Album: 8th Mini Album ‘MALUS’
KIM JAE HWAN
Title Track: ‘Our Time’
Album: 5th Mini Album ‘Empty Dream’
September 6
LEE CHANGSUB (BTOB)
Special Single: reissue #001 ‘SURRENDER’
BUSTERS
Title Track: ‘Broken Clock’
September 7
KANGTA
Album: The 4th Album ‘Eyes On You’
September 9
Jackson Wang (GOT7)
Album: MAGIC MAN
September 14
CHOI YOOJUNG (Weki Meki)
Album: 1st Single Album ‘Sunflower’
September 16
BLACKPINK
Title: -
Album: 2nd Album ‘BORN PINK’
NCT 127
Title: 2 Baddies
Album: (2 Baddies) – The 4th Album
September 19
NMIXX
Title Track: ‘DICE’
Album: 2nd Single ‘ENTWURF’
September 21
JAY B (GOT7)
Album: 2ND EP ALBUM ‘Be Yourself’
September 22
LAPILLUS
Title Track: GRATATA
Album: Single Album ‘GRATATA’
TBA
XIUMIN (EXO)
Album: 1st Solo Album
CRAVITY
Album: 4th Mini Album NEW WAVE
Kim Jaejoong
Park Ji Hoon
