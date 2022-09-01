BLACKPINK, EXO’s Xiumin, BTS’ RM, GOT7’s Jackson, JAY B and more: September 2022 K-Pop Comebacks Schedule

September has some amazing comebacks and we are excited to see all of them like BTS’ RM’s feature in Balming Tiger’s ‘SEXY NUKIM’, BLACKPINK’s latest album ‘BORN PINK’, EXO’s Xiumin’s solo debut, NMIXX’s first comeback, ONEUS’ comeback, GOT7’s members solos (Jackson and JAY B) and more. Let’s take a look at all the comebacks are coming:-

September 1

Balming Tiger Feat. BTS’ RM

Title Track: ‘SEXY NUKIM’

September 2

JAYDEN

Title Track: ‘DON’T LEAVE ME’

Album: 3RD SINGLE ‘DON’T LEAVE ME’

September 3

DUSTIN

Title Track: ‘CRAZY’

September 5

ONEUS

Title Track: ‘Same Scent’

Album: 8th Mini Album ‘MALUS’

KIM JAE HWAN

Title Track: ‘Our Time’

Album: 5th Mini Album ‘Empty Dream’

September 6

LEE CHANGSUB (BTOB)

Special Single: reissue #001 ‘SURRENDER’

BUSTERS

Title Track: ‘Broken Clock’

September 7

KANGTA

Album: The 4th Album ‘Eyes On You’

September 9

Jackson Wang (GOT7)

Album: MAGIC MAN

September 14

CHOI YOOJUNG (Weki Meki)

Album: 1st Single Album ‘Sunflower’

September 16

BLACKPINK

Title: -

Album: 2nd Album ‘BORN PINK’

NCT 127

Title: 2 Baddies

Album: (2 Baddies) – The 4th Album

September 19

NMIXX

Title Track: ‘DICE’

Album: 2nd Single ‘ENTWURF’

September 21

JAY B (GOT7)

Album: 2ND EP ALBUM ‘Be Yourself’

September 22

LAPILLUS

Title Track: GRATATA

Album: Single Album ‘GRATATA’

TBA

XIUMIN (EXO)

Album: 1st Solo Album

CRAVITY

Album: 4th Mini Album NEW WAVE

Kim Jaejoong

Park Ji Hoon

