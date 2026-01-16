BLACKPINK fans celebrate Jennie’s 30th birthday at Tokyo concert, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa shower love

Jennie has entered her thirties! The iconic BLACKPINK member who has redefined K-pop fashion in more ways than one is celebrating her 30th birthday on January 16, 2026. On the same day, the girl group held their first concert in Japan for this year and made it a memorable occasion for the fans in attendance.

BLACKPINK and BLINKs make Jennie’s birthday special

As the concert began on Friday, the four members and their fans took to the stage to perform their superhit tracks. As the whole team gathered on stage, the BLINKs made it a point to make the day feel important for the singer. All of Tokyo Dome, with an estimated capacity of 55,000 attendees, sang in unison for Jennie, who rejoiced in the happy moment. During their other songs, the singers kept mentioning that it was Jennie’s birthday.

Celebrating her big 30 in Tokyo, ahead of their show in the city, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa took to each of their Instagram accounts to share heartfelt wishes for the second-oldest member of the team. The EARTHQUAKE singer posted a couple of photos of the birthday girl in the desert and wrote, “Happy birthday to my forever cool girl Jennie. Let’s have fun today! I love you.”

Meanwhile, the APT star dropped a bunch of unseen moments from a party they both went to and presented a guessing game. She penned a heartfelt note for her member, “Thirty and flirty, we love you Jennie.”

The ROCKSTAR hitmaker made it a point to share a selfie of the two girlies from their DEADLINE tour announcement shoot in the car as they posed for the camera. She said, “Our birthday girl Jennie. Love you unni” with a heart emoji.

The Like JENNIE singer launched a solo photobook and a subsequent exhibition that took place at Youthquake Gallery in Jongno District, Seoul. Called the JENNIE PHOTO EXHIBITION 'J2NNI5', it is all set to be open from January 16 to 29, 2026.

