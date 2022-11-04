BLACKPINK: Fans of Jisoo reassured by YG Ent after health concerns were raised at recent concert

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently on a world tour with her members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as they embark on their much anticipated and celebrated world tour. Now in the United States, the quartet has been constantly working hard to ensure class performances are presented to the BLINKs who have travelled from all over the world to bask in the glory of the group’s charms.

Jisoo

The BLACKPINK member has worked on her solo projects including her big K-drama debut with ‘Snowdrop’ while also working on the group’s group album BORN PINK. This has been followed up with the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] which began in Seoul, South Korea and has continued around the globe. During one of the recent shows, the fans of Jisoo noticed a big lump on her neck which has also been spotted previously, though in a smaller size. Fans of the K-pop star have asked her to get it examined for underlying health issues and have demanded answers from her label, YG Entertainment.