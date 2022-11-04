BLACKPINK: Fans of Jisoo reassured by YG Ent after health concerns were raised at recent concert
BLACKPINK is currently on the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in the USA.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently on a world tour with her members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa as they embark on their much anticipated and celebrated world tour. Now in the United States, the quartet has been constantly working hard to ensure class performances are presented to the BLINKs who have travelled from all over the world to bask in the glory of the group’s charms.
Jisoo
The BLACKPINK member has worked on her solo projects including her big K-drama debut with ‘Snowdrop’ while also working on the group’s group album BORN PINK. This has been followed up with the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] which began in Seoul, South Korea and has continued around the globe. During one of the recent shows, the fans of Jisoo noticed a big lump on her neck which has also been spotted previously, though in a smaller size. Fans of the K-pop star have asked her to get it examined for underlying health issues and have demanded answers from her label, YG Entertainment.
YG Entertainment
The management agency has responded to the fan’s questions with a brief reply. According to YG Entertainment, Jisoo is currently fulfilling her duties as a BLACKPINK member on the group’s world tour which she is handling well. They further clarified that there are no concerns with Jisoo’s health, reassuring the fans.
BORN PINK
After almost 2 years, BLACKPINK made a full group comeback with their 2nd full length album, BORN PINK, was released on September 16. A pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ dropped in late August while the title track ‘Shut Down’ along with a blazing music video was released on the same day as the album. Following their global success of BORN PINK, the four members began their world tour where they have treated the fans with high-quality performances and unreleased content.
