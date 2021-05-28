BLACKPINK: Fashion trends we are currently envying from the South Korean pop icons

We are collating a collection of all the trends that superhit band BLACKPINK is loving this season, scroll down to see the full list.

As an ode to BLACKPINK’s great style we are looking back at a few trends we wanna cop from the stylish South Korean all-girl band. While the biggest part of Blackpink's popularity lies in their songs, which talk about independence and vulnerability, bilingual lyrics, and undeniable stage presence. Blackpink is also known for their impeccable styles. Today, we’re looking at the greatest trends we’re currently eyeing from their closet. From hats to shirts, coats, and shoes, here are a few trends and items the group are obsessed with at the moment!

Chunky sneakers: Elevate all outfits with a quite literal lift! While sneakers have been a rage all over South Korea’s street style, BLACKPINK has taken the trend to another level.

Balloon jackets: Puff it up and add some drama to your cupboard with these comfy yet super cool jackets. Color-block, simple one-shade, printed, and in different fabrics, this is the jacket you wanna keep by your side all winter long. Any of these catch your eye?

Tie-dye everything: The tie-dye had a huge comeback this summer, and it’s gonna continue its reign during winter. From shirts to sweaters, hoodies and even pants, the K-pop industry just can’t get enough of this psychedelic ’60s print. Some idols’ favourites below!

Layering: Blazer it up and add some layers to your outfits this summer. Go for fabrics like linen and cotton for a summer fit that promises to keep you just as cool as it does comfortable.

Credits :Getty Images

