BLACKPINK filming for a new music video for ‘Born Pink’ following ‘Pink Venom’; YG Entertainment confirms

BLACKPINK is ready to make their grand return to the world of music and has already thrown in their first ace card. With the drop of the pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ the field is set and the BLINKs are waiting for yet another smash hit. Scheduled to release their second full-length album ‘Born Pink’ on September 16, the stakes are at an all-time high.

In line with this, the preparations for the album as well as its title track, the name of which has been kept a secret so far, are in full force. On August 24, mere weeks before the comeback, BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment revealed that the four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa are busy filming for the music video that will most likely drop on September 16 along with the album.

The quartet is said to have been filming at a video production site in Gyeonggi province. A representative from the label also revealed that, “All the songs on the album will write a new history for BLACKPINK, but the title song in particular will be a song that will surprise global music fans." They further added, “The music video will also raise the status of K-pop with a uniqueness that has never been seen before."

Meanwhile ‘Pink Venom’ , released on August 19 has become yet another hit from the girl group, taking over music charts around the world. BLACKPINK is also set to become the first K-pop girl group to take the stage at 2022 MTV VMAs.

