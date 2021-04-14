BLACKPINK: Four trends we are envying from Lisa coveted closet; Here’s what we love

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK alum Lisa’s incredible style and what makes it so awe-worthy. Scroll down for more.

Even if K-Pop music isn't your jam, you've likely at least heard of the girl group phenomenon that is BLACKPINK. Their tunes, which mix danceable beats with powerful vocals and rapping are what put them on their map. However, it's their outfits that have kept fans hooked, and Lalisa Manoban, a.k.a. Lisa, might just be the best-dressed in the bunch. It's Lisa's ability to take risks, wear bold colours, and bring back throwback styles that makes her a true fashion icon. After seeing her eclectic style, we felt inspired to highlight some of her best trends.

Dares to print: While prints are ever trending, we can't forget the versatility of a polka-dot dress, too. Lisa showed us how great the statement-making print can look when styled with florals, and wore the two together while attending Michael Kors's Spring 2019 show.

Trendsetter: She isn't afraid to go all out with her fashion choices. While visiting Good Morning America in 2019, Lisa stepped out in high-waisted, printed jeans, combat boots, and a chunky belt, creating a combo that immediately separated her from the pack.

T-Shirt love: We love our basics, but Lisa made a case for replacing casual, solid tops for something plaid and puff-sleeved. With this quick switch, jeans, slacks, and skirts suddenly become more playful and feminine.

Layering pro: Lisa is such a pro at layering that she once rocked a grey sweater dress which is tricky to pull off but she knew how to amp it up. Layering it over a button-down created something unexpected, and definitely gave us Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf vibes.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: When Lisa brought back french flare jeans with a single airport look

Share your comment ×