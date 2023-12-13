BLACKPINK gets a new fan in Hugh Grant; Wonka star expresses admiration for K-pop group on Jimmy Fallon's show
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa have gained a new fan and that is none other than the Hollywood star Hugh Grant. Read below to know the details!
-
Hugh Grant promoted his new film Wonka on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
-
The actor expressed his admiration for BLACKPINK
-
He recalled the time when he attended a BLACKPINK concert with his daughter
Hollywood actor Hugh Grant appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and talked about his upcoming project Wonka co-starring Timothée Chalamet. There is one particular segment of the show that caught the attention of K-pop fans and that is when Hugh Grant revealed that he is a massive BLACKPINK fan.
This is not the first time the English star has opened up about his liking for the girl group. In July 2023, High Grant tweeted about BLACKPINK, sharing his excitement after attending their concert.
‘I Love BLACKPINK,’ says Hugh Grant as he appeared on The Tonight Show
As Hugh Grant appeared on the famous TV show, host Jimmy Fallon talked about Grant’s old tweet in which he mentioned the K-pop girl group. The actor wrote in his tweet, “Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer.”
While shedding light on this tweet, Hugh Grant responded, “I LOVE BLACKPINK.” The actor added that he has become a BLINK (BLACKPINK’s fandom name) after witnessing the group’s breathtaking performance at BST Hyde Park on Sunday (July 2).
Take a look at the video as Hugh Grant gives a shout-out to BLACKPINK on Jimmy Fallon's show:
Hugh Grant enjoyed BLACKPINK’s concert along with his daughter
Wonka star reminisced the time his 11-year-old daughter and her friends asked him to tag along with them, as they went to see BLACKPINK perform at London's BST Hyde Park. He found it fascinating that his sweet daughter turned into a crazy fan, grooving to BLACKPINK’s tunes with the Hammer Bong (BLACKPINK’s concert lightstick) in hand. He was surprised to see his daughter like that. The Notting Hill actor further revealed that after an hour, he also got hooked to their songs and started swinging the lightstick.
For the unversed, BLACKPINK scripted history by becoming the first-ever K-pop group to headline a big UK music festival (BST Hyde Park) which was completely sold out, gathering a crowd of 65,000 fans from all around the world.
BLACKPINK is one the most successful girl groups in the history of K-pop. The girl group features four members, namely Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 and its contract expired in August 2023. After months of negotiations, the group renewed its exclusive contract with YG Entertainment, extending its seven-year-old association
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: BTS and BLACKPINK revealed as most searched boy and girl group of all time by Google
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more