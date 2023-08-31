BLACKPINK gets new fan in Chrissy Teigen as John Legend's wife declares she is now a BLINK

It is right once you BLINK in you cannot BLINK out. You become a part of the BLACKPINK Revolution. Chrissy Teigen is the latest proof of the revolution. John Legend's wife attended one of BLACKPINK’S Born Pink Tour set dates with daughter Luna, her husband, and a close friend. She recently took to her social media to share a video capturing all the moments from her BLACKPINK concert day.

Chrissy Teigen shares BLACKPINK fan status

A video that shared all the moments from her concert experience was captioned as “Finally saw @blackpinkofficial and phew I GET IT. That is A SHOW. What’s the best fan page for me to follow, I need to learn everything there is to know in very little time." Expressing her love for the group and their performances during the concert. The model is not the only celebrity who was spotted at the concert. NFL legend Tom Brady also attended the BLACKPINK concert held at MetLife Stadium with his two daughters and also took photos with the members of BLACKPINK while they were backstage.

BLACKPINK'S recent activities

BLACKPINK will hold their BORN PINK World Tour concert finale in Seoul at Gocheok Sky Dome. After being almost a year away from their domestic fans, BLACKPINK will be wrapping up their BORN PINK World Tour in Seoul. BLACKPINK have sold out entire stadiums for their performances. Such was the impact of artists. They have traveled for almost 11 months for the tour and have met fans from around the world. They will become the first-ever female K-pop group to perform at the Gocheok Sky Dome, an indoor concert hall in Seoul. BLACKPINK recently released a new single called THE GIRLS. The song was meant to be released for their mobile game but after getting an overwhelming response from the fans it was also released as a digital single.

