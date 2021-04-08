BLACKPINK: From glittery eyes to blushing cheeks; 5 beauty trends Rosé is currently obsessed with

We are looking back at 5 beauty trends that BLACKPINK’s Rosé is currently obsessed with. Scroll down to see the full list.

As Kpop bands take centre stage, the world has not only witnessed their amazing music but also their trendsetting style. When we talk about K pop, 4-member group BLACKPINK comes to mind, the group not only has the lead in acing catchy music but also are emerging as global fashionistas and beauty inspirations. When talking about fashion and beauty, one can’t miss Blackpink’s Rosé. Whether you’re watching her in a crowded stadium or on your phone screen, the pastel-haired, New Zealand-born Korean pop star is instantly recognizable. Today, we are listing her top beauty trends that we’re following suit of, this summer.

Pink hair: There can’t be a deep dive into Rosé’s beauty aesthetic without mentioning the artist’s hair. From blonde to lavender to pale pink to silver, the soft pastel shades and long, straight lengths are Rosé’s trademark look.

Lip loving: Rosé typically wears subdued lip colours in rose, mauve, and red hues that complement her moody, feminine clothing.

Straight up glam: Unsurprisingly, Rosé’s standard eyeshadow look is as fresh, feminine, and uncomplicated as the rest of her makeup routine. You’ll often see her with dark black wing liner enhanced by expertly blended smoky eyeshadow. Or a palette stocked with neutrals and pinks.

Rose hues: What’s the finishing touch for pink hair, pink eyeshadow, and pink lipstick? Pink blush, of course. Rosé occasionally sports a rounded-cheek blush in ultra pale pinks.

Glitter drama: A single swipe of well-placed eye glitter can take any look from 10 to 11, as Rosé and the entire Blackpink squad have proven many, many times in the past. Use the glitzy effect on top of your lid or lining your lower lash line.

ALSO READ: Jisoo, Lisa, Rose or Jennie? Pick your favourite snacks & we’ll tell you which BLACKPINK member you’re like

Share your comment ×