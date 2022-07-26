BLACKPINK has begun shooting for comeback music video with the biggest budget: YG Entertainment reveals

BLACKPINK has a mound of surprises awaiting their fans this time around. August is gearing up to be jam-packed with a bunch of content for BLINKs who have been anticipating new music from the group for about 2 years now. And it seems that the wait is finally over! On July 26, YG Entertainment notified keen fans on the status of BLACKPINK’s upcoming release.

Earlier, it was revealed that Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be making a comeback in the month of August and the preparations for another groundbreaking release seem to be in full force. According to their agency, the girl group is currently in the middle of shooting a music video for the same.Moreover, the details of their music video stand as, “The highest production cost ever was spent [for creating the music video]. The whole process is going smoothly as it was meticulously prepared under a thorough plan.”

Previously, it was also noted that BLACKPINK is in the final stages of recording their new album which will drop in the next month. YG Entertainment has also promised to conduct the biggest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group, following the album release. The same is said to be continuing until the end of the year.

BLACKPINK is akin to large-scale projects as can be seen in their multiple past music videos where no stone was left unturned. Along with this, the girl group has previewed new music through an in-game concert and the music video for ‘Ready For Love’ is set to drop on on July 29 at 12 am EDT (1 pm KST, 9:30 am IST).

