BLACKPINK: From her chic Parisian style to dramatic looks; Here are the trends we’re copping from Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has undeniably amazing style, we are looking at the best trends from the idol. Scroll down to see the full list.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is not only a talented musician, an avid photographer, but she’s also a style star on the rise! The crooner has declared her love for fashion many times through her career, with everything she wears. Since the group’s debut in 2016, Jennie has managed to become the global ambassador for Chanel and many other international fashion brands, she has also managed to be a regular in international fashion show front rows. Scroll down to see some of the best trends we’d love to cop from her.

Drama: Her dramatic clothes are ones that are the envy of every fashionista, be it in dresses or tops, our girl has a thing for puffed sleeves and dramatic flares. And who can blame her, she looks fantastic!

Schoolgirl glam: Jennie may have JUST turned 25, she still looks young enough to pull of a schoolgirl uniform with ease! The pop icon and idol often adorns the super chic tennis skirt and shirt combo, which is a hit in our books!

Grunge: While her feminine clothes are envied by many, what we found supremely cool is the crooner’s cool grunge looks. The idol shows off her oversized hoodies with bucket hats many times on Instagram. We are taking cues from the style star!

Parisian chic: Her French-like style is the best of the lot. The influence of the romantic Parisian style can be seen in her style, be it with berets, romantic skirts or flowy silhouettes, Jennie’s soft style brings out the best of her features. Don’t you agree?

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie celebrates 25th birthday by launching YouTube channel; Teases fans about ‘exciting things’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×