BLACKPINK: Here’s how the all girl band is dominating the global fashion landscape

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style and what makes it so enviable to global luxury conglomerates. Scroll down for more.

The K-pop girl group sensation has made waves in the global music scene. Now, Blackpink has set their sights on the high fashion industry, partnering with some of the world’s most luxurious brands. Blackpink is a 4-member girl group from South Korea. Together, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rośe debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. They are enormously popular with an estimated net worth of approximately $9 million each.

They’re the best charting Korean girl group in history, the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, and their music videos have set records on YouTube. They hold the title for ‘Most-viewed music video within 24 hours and are the first group and Korean artist to have three music videos with a billion views. Currently, they have the highest following on Spotify for the girl group category and on YouTube, they have the highest subscriber count for the music group, female act and Asian act. Their popularity and influence has extended well beyond Korea and Asia in general, breaking into the global music industry and collaborating with Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa. So how did the Blackpink journey begin and how did they end up partnering with the biggest French couture brands?

Due to their immense popularity, designer brands have taken notice and reached out to the members for partnership opportunities. The girls have been seen multiple times at the runway shows, sitting in the front row and posing with editors, creative directors and other celebrities.

