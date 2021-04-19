BLACKPINK: Here’s why we love the all girl band’s new age style

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style and what makes it so enviable to the global audience. Scroll down for more.

The K-pop girl group sensation has made waves in the global music scene. Now, Blackpink has set their sights on the high fashion industry, partnering with some of the world’s most luxurious brands. Together, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rośe debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment. Their popularity and influence has extended well beyond Korea and Asia in general, breaking into the global music industry and collaborating with Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

Due to their immense popularity, designer brands have taken notice and reached out to the members for partnership opportunities. The girls have been seen multiple times at the runway shows, sitting in the front row and posing with editors, creative directors and other celebrities. Here’s why we love their style.

Extra: This is a known rule for almost everyone who has an interest in fashion: you can make a sober outfit interesting with a single statement piece that will do all the work. Blackpink - or rather their stylists - have added their twist to it: a statement piece doesn’t mean the rest of the outfit should be plain. Sometimes less isn’t always more.

Hair accessories: Reportedly, after Blackpink member Jennie performed wearing multiple diamond hairpins, she created a fashion earthquake and started a hair trend in South Korea that eventually made its way to the West. The Blackpink girls are big on hair accessories in general: hairpins, bows, and hair jewels. Lisa even made headlines for wearing a rainbow of paper clips in her hair, while Jisoo sported safety pins in her braids. Moral of the story? Experimenting is fun!

Goth chic: Blackpink often incorporates techwear accessories to give an edge to their outfits, but they took it to the next level in their most recent release Kill This Love, with full Lara Croft inspired outfits. The secret resides more in the accessories than the clothes themselves: chest rigs, cross-body bags, leg pouches, combat boots, buckled straps, and garters fall right into the utilitarian trend.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: When Lisa brought back french flare jeans with a single airport look

Share your comment ×