BLACKPINK: Here’s why we love Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé’s style in Kill This Love video

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style in their music video Kill This Love. Scroll down for more.

We’re looking back at BLACKPINK’s eclectic style in their video Kill This Love. In the video, alongside its stunning visuals and set design, comes a generous, sweet sticky dose of memorable fashion moments. The music video comes after BLACKPINK’s single, ‘How You Like That,’ and another star collaboration with Lady Gaga in ‘Sour Candy’. ‘Ice Cream’ dropped on August 28, and we have been obsessed with their looks ever since. The stars are dressed in renowned luxury fashion and jewellery labels, including Dior and Cartier, as well as cult and up-and-coming independent labels.

The world went crazy when Blackpink finally dropped their EP album and debut MV for the title track "Kill This Love" and we know you loved our fashion coverage of Jennie's SOLO before, which is why we are back for another now! Undisputedly the fashion favourites of K-Pop, Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo has been making waves in the world of fashion – from Chanel's front row to Coach Shanghai's show and Hedi Slimane's first bag design, Le 16.

So, it comes with no surprise that their Kill This Love MV is a high-fashion filled extravaganza featuring the likes of Chanel, Givenchy, Versace, Alexander McQueen and more and we are here to love every look the divas pulled off in the video.

