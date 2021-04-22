BLACKPINK: Here’s why we love Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé’s trendsetting style

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style and how they became global fashionistas. Scroll down for more.

It’s taken just four years for Blackpink to become one of the biggest girl bands in the world, with members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa continuing to smash new records and forge new ground. They were the first K-pop girl group to play at Coachella and to reach 1bn YouTube views — now they’re the most-subscribed-to music group on the platform — as well as being the first girl group from any country to feature on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list.

In 2019, they broke three Guinness World Records with the single Kill This Love, which has had more than 312m plays on Spotify and over 824m YouTube views — a mere fraction of the quartet’s billions of streams, downloads, views and followers. That same year they also undertook the most financially successful concert tour by a Korean female group. They’re front-row fixtures at runway shows and the faces of mega brands including Chanel, Puma, Louis Vuitton and Dior. And all this with just a handful of songs in their repertoire. How on earth did they do it?

Like many successful musicians, Blackpink understands the power in marrying the worlds of music and fashion. Their innate understanding of style has made them hot property, with the girls now FROW fixtures at Fashion Week. In September 2019, Jisoo popped to London for Burberry, while Rosé wowed at Saint Laurent (and was also asked by Anthony Vaccarello to be brand ambassador). Meanwhile, Jennie found herself next to Cardi B at Chanel, for whom she is also a brand ambassador.

In February 2020, Lisa — currently muse for Hedi Slimane’s Celine — took a trip to Milan for Prada’s AW20 shows. Given their proven selling power — magazines have reported needing to print quadruple copies to supply demand, their tours sell out in seconds — the relationship between the band and fashion’s leading houses will long continue to flourish.

