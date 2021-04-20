BLACKPINK: Here’s why we love Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé & Selena Gomez’s style in Ice Cream

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style in their music video Ice Cream with Selena Gomez. Scroll down for more.

We’re looking back at BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez’s eclectic style in their collaboration video Ice Cream. In the video, alongside its stunning visuals and set design, comes a generous, sweet sticky dose of memorable fashion moments. The music video comes after BLACKPINK’s latest single, ‘How You Like That,’ and another star collaboration with Lady Gaga in ‘Sour Candy’. ‘Ice Cream’ dropped on August 28, and we have been obsessed with their looks ever since. With both Blackpink and Selena Gomez fashion icons in their own right, we wouldn’t be expecting any less. The stars are dressed in renowned luxury fashion and jewellery labels, including Dior and Cartier, as well as cult and up-and-coming independent labels.

Lisa is dressed "in the jeans like Billie," or so she raps. Here, she is dressed in a tie-dye hybrid sweatpants by I LOVE DIY by Panida, a Thai design brand that makes upcycled and handmade fashion based in Bangkok, Thailand. She pairs this with a tactical string top from the rising cult label Namilia. As for her bling? A Serpenti bracelet paired with Bulgari rings.

First off, can we talk about how sweet Jennie's beauty look is here? She dons a bold, blue cat-eye with star sticker accents, and it perfectly matches her carebear dress from GDCS... Genius! She pairs this look with heels from Guiseppe Zanotti and a blue candy diamond ring from Korean accessory label Mikshimai - which you'll see dotted throughout this entire MV.

Rosé is dressed in a dog-themed corset and skirt from Ashley William's Fall 2020 collection, and a medium link bracelet from Tiffany & Co. Jennie is in a pastel organza crop top by New York label Lirika Motoshi, a Stephen Webster crystal haze ring, and Chanel suspenders and belt.

Jisoo's veiled beret is a look. Here, she is dressed in the Dior Arty cap with veil and briefs, wrapped in a Dioramour mitzvah scarf around her wrist, with jewellery, including the Panthere de necklace and Clash de Cartier earrings, from Cartier. She wears a Lipsi printed one-piece swimsuit from Tory Burch as a top.

And of course, not forgetting Selena Gomez, she goes sporty-chic here (and looks every bit as spicy, might we add) in a black Puma romper and a green plastic visor.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: When Lisa brought back french flare jeans with a single airport look

Share your comment ×