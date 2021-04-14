BLACKPINK: Here’s why we’re looking up to the all girl group for fashion advice

Today, we are looking at BLACKPINK’s incredible style and what makes it so awe-worthy. Scroll down for more.

Even if you’re not into K-Pop, you probably have heard of Blackpink - the biggest Korean girl group in the world at the moment. With world tours, appearances at Coachella and other American shows to their name, their influence has long crossed Asia’s borders. The girl group has a hand not only in the music industry but in the fashion industry as well. Jennie, one of the members, is a Chanel ambassador, Lisa is a Céline muse and has a capsule collection with Korean clothing brand Nonagon, and the group regularly appears on the covers and in the pages of prestigious magazines such as Vogue and Dazed.

One of the many aspects that makes them unique is that they never wear the same outfits: each girl has her style. It is no surprise that they come from the same agency as Korean fashion icons G-dragon and CL. As a group, their style tends to rank from edgy luxury (think ruffles, dangly earrings, embellishments, and bows) to streetwear. It is difficult, however, to define their style in a few words because they experiment with different styles. Some would argue that this group of women have set several trends in the K-Pop world and beyond.

What we are currently loving is how Blackpink often incorporates techwear accessories to give an edge to their outfits, but they took it to the next level in their most recent release Kill This Love, with full Lara Croft inspired outfits. The secret resides more in the accessories than the clothes themselves: chest rigs, cross-body bags, leg pouches, combat boots, buckled straps, and garters fall right into the utilitarian trend.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK: When Lisa brought back french flare jeans with a single airport look

Share your comment ×