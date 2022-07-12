BLACKPINK to hold in-game concert in July; To reveal special track at ‘THE VIRTUAL’

On July 12, BLACKPINK dropped a pink and black poster announcing their collaboration with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile for their in-game concert. Titled ‘THE VIRTUAL’, the upcoming concert will take place on July 22-23 and July 29-30 for North and South America and July 23-24 and July 30-31 for the rest of the world. This will mark the first in-game concert in PUBG Mobile.

Check out the poster announcing the upcoming concert, below:

A representative of YG Entertainment shared details about the upcoming event with South Korean media outlets, stating, “Along with the members’ 3D avatars, three-dimensional sounds and performances will come to life through the high-level technology of the game production company, PUBGM.”

They also revealed another exciting bit of information, sharing, “BLACKPINK will unveil a special track at ‘THE VIRTUAL’. The concert taking place in the virtual world will provide a unique new experience to fans. In particular, the performances will be completed with motion capture, adding a lifelike vibe similar to the real deal.”

‘THE VIRTUAL’ makes it BLACKPINK’s second time collaborating with PUBG. Previously, songs from the girl group’s ‘THE ALBUM’ had been used as the lobby background music for PUBG Mobile.

Previously, on July 6, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will be releasing new music in August. The agency had shared, “We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well.”

