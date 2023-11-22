BLACKPINK honored by King Charles III at South Korea-UK State Banquet for efforts in solving global issues

BLACKPINK attended King Charles III's South Korea-UK State Banquet, which was held in the UK. The group was invited as special guests of honor and even received appreciation for their work from him. The group has made their mark in the music and fashion industries with their amazing work, which has touched the hearts of millions. Not only that, they have also been ambassadors for various social and environmental causes.

BLACKPINK receives acknowledgement from King Charles III

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa attended the South Korea-UK State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace as esteemed guests on November 21. The banquet was held in honor of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee who are visiting the UK, so that the two countries could discuss and solidify their cultural bonds. BLACKPINK was present at the banquet as an advocate of the United Nations' sustainable development goals and as the ambassador of the U.K.'s COP26. The event was also attended by various dignitaries, like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the British Royal Family.

During his speech, King Charles III appreciated BLACKPINK's efforts to bring about a positive change in the world. He said that he applauds Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé for their role in advocating the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as they are ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26 and as advocates for the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. He further appreciated their hard work and commented on how they prioritize these vital issues while being global superstars.

As they were being honored by King Charles III, the members shared glances with each other and wore small smiles. They dazzled the banquet in their beautiful evening gowns.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK's contract with YG Entertainment expired earlier this year. Since then, there have been many rumors and uncertainties regarding their future and their contracts. Recently, it was reported that two of the members have signed with the company to continue group activities, but none have signed an exclusive contract. YG Entertainment stated that nothing is final yet and negotiations are still underway.

