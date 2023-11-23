BLACKPINK honored with Member of the Order of the British Empire medals by King Charles III

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé were bestowed with the prestigious MBE medals by King Charles III at the state banquet in Buckingham Palace on 22 November 2023. The girl group was given this title in the presence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

The quartet has now become the Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs) as the royal family recognized their role as Advocates for the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) conducted in Glasgow.

The Royal Family was seen congratulating BLACKPINK:

Why is BLACKPINK given MBE Honor?

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé have been actively working towards environmental sustainability. As COP26 ambassadors, the mega-successful group urged the younger generation to unite and take action in the fight against climate change. The royal MBE title is conferred upon individuals who make outstanding contributions to the community and BLACKPINK has been making a huge impact on the youth by extending their constant support for the climate action movement.

King Charles III interacted with BLACKPINK members, hopes to see them perform live

During the ceremony, BLACKPINK was applauded by King Charles III in his speech. As the group was presented with the MBE title, they were seen having a conversation with the British monarch and taking photographs. While chatting with artists, King Charles III shared that he hopes to see the group perform live someday.

To commemorate the special occasion, the military band of the 1st Battalion of Welsh Guards played BLACKPINK’s hit track “DDU-DU DDU-DU” for the group’s warm welcome to the UK.

The Royal Family shared a glimpse of this musical gesture on Twitter:

BLACKPINK debuted in the year 2016 with their single album Square One and since then, the girl group has attained global popularity with record-breaking success for their songs. This year, the artists scripted history as they headlined the grand British Summer Time Festival concert in front of a crowd of 65,000 people, which was completely sold out.

