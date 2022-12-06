BLACKPINK is the first girl group to be selected as TIME’s ‘2022 Entertainer of the Year’

The TIME magazine has chosen BLACKPINK as its ‘Entertainer of the Year’ for this year. The BLACKPINK girls have once again demonstrated their global dominance and status with this. After BTS in 2018, they became the second K-pop artist to win this title.

TIME magazine named BLACKPINK the ‘Entertainer of the Year’ on December 5, 2022. As the magazine honours them for their outstanding accomplishments, they make history as the first K-pop female group to ever obtain this status. In a special article published by TIME Magazine, the girls are discussed in detail, including how they got started, what it was like before they made their debut, how they get along with one another, what inspired their music, the factors for their huge success, the thoughts of each individual member, and much more. New images from the shoot with the members of BLACKPINK have also been made public.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK all appear lovely as they lay out in the grass. They all appear magical, as if their beauty radiates throughout. They perfectly complemented the idea with their adorable and vintage-inspired attire. Petra Collins, a skilled photographer, took the images.TIME’s magazines states,

“But on the set of their TIME 2022 Entertainer of the Year photoshoot, they seem less like superstars than best friends unwinding.”

Special Feature

The article includes stories on BLACKPINK that reflect back on their past and present. The members of BLACKPINK discuss various topics as they share their experiences and feelings about becoming artists. Jennie says, “We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen. We’re very normal girls, at the end of the day.” As all the members are from different cultures Rosé says, “We’re all from different cultures” and when asked about the differences she says “only a plus” especially in the studio. Jisoo when asked about her fashion show experience says, “Being able to go to Paris and see our fans in person for the first time since the pandemic- it was very memorable for me.” Whereas Lisa shares about the tour, “Being able to come back with the team to tour and meet the fans worldwide has been a highlight.”