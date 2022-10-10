BLACKPINK is the most popular group in October; Girls’ Generation and IVE follow closely behind

The leaders: BLACKPINK has continued its reign in terms of brand popularity as their promotions for ‘Born Pink’ come to a close and they tease further activites. A world tour on the horizon and Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s individual projects going on in tandem, the chatter around the group is likely to only increase. This is the group’s fifth consecutive No.1 spot on the list, once again cementing their space as a world famous act.

K-pop girl groups seem to be ruling in 2022! In the month of October, it was once again proven that the baton has been carried forward by these leading teams who had also shown their prowess in the last month. According to the big data analysed by Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, a small shift has been observed.

Close behind:

15 years and still the same cheer for them, SM Entertainment’s Girls’ Generation who recently made a comeback to celebrate their 15th debut anniversary are continuing their influence as one of the most popular acts by grabbing the second spot on the list. They exchanged places with IVE, the upcoming leaders. The members’ solo endeavors in acting, MC-ing, etc have worked in the favor of the group.

In September, we saw IVE grabbing the second spot following the release of their third single album ‘After LIKE’. Well it seems that the ‘monster rookie group’, as they are often dubbed, has continued their fame after another successful comeback making them one of the biggest debuts in recent years. They stayed just as relevant, slipping down by one spot.

The Top 10 most popular girl groups in October are as follows:

BLACKPINK Girls’ Generation IVE TWICE NewJeans Red Velvet Oh My Girl ITZY aespa NMIXX

