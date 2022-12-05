BLACKPINK is the ‘Most-Streamed Girl Group Globally’ on Spotify for FOUR consecutive years now

BLACKPINK, the ultimate fan-favorite K-pop girl band has yet again proven, they are unstoppable with another HUGE achievement. The band has recently bagged the title of the ‘Most-Streamed Girl Group Globally’ on Spotify for the year 2022.

Prior to the 2022 announcement, BLACKPINK has won this title for three years consequently which makes 2022, the fourth time winning the same time. The announcement was made by Spotify, under its list of the most streamed artists in 2022 under their legendary "Spotify Wrapped."

BLACKPINK ranked #1 in 2019 for the first time

BLACKPINK topped the list of the most streamed artists on Spotify for the first time in 2019 and has been on an impressive winning streak ever since.

Apart from BLACKPINK, Fifth Harmony and Little Mix are the girl groups that have managed to make their place on Spotify's annual list since 2016.

About BLACKPINK-

BLACKPINK is a beloved K-pop girl band with fan-favorite artists including Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The K-pop band has been a frontrunner in glorifying Korean pop music around the world. Popular albums by the band include Born Pink, Square One, and Square Two among many others.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat