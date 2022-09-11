BLACKPINK, IVE and Girls Generation lead September girl group Brand Reputation Rankings; Top 10 inside

A recent report of the big data collected about their overall fame including social media presence, audience involvement, and other factors, over the span of August 11 to September 11, shows slight change as compared to the last month.

K-pop girl groups are steadily growing their global prowess and with multiple successful debuts in the past year, they are being widely loved by the audiences for their varied concepts and grasp on uniqueness. The month of September also saw similar growth in the most popular girl groups competing for the top spot.

BLACKPINK has once again taken the top spot, their fourth consecutive No.1 rank. The group’s recent release ‘Pink Venom’, upcoming album release with ‘Born Pink’ and the rise of conversation around their 6th debut anniversary have brought about a higher positive response from fans.

IVE’s ‘After LIKE’ and the hype surrounding the comeback caused the group to rise to the second spot. Meanwhile, Girls’ Generation’s online fame has once again come to light following the release of their seventh studio album ‘FOREVER 1’, making them take the 3rd position. TWICE and their comeback with ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ as well as Oh My Girl’s Arin’s involvement in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ as well as former member Jiho’s possible new agency allowed the two groups to grab No. 4 and 5.

Notably, rookie group NewJeans has maintained the masses’ interest in them as they engage in numerous promotions and appearances, taking the 6th spot. They managed to surpass aespa, Red Velvet and other groups to grab the rank.

Here are the Top 10 girl group rankings for this month:

BLACKPINK IVE Girls’ Generation TWICE Oh My Girl NewJeans aespa Red Velvet Apink (G)I-DLE

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK, IVE and TWICE conquer Billboard charts with latest releases