BLACKPINK, IVE and TWICE conquer Billboard charts with latest releases

The latest Billboard weekly music charts are here and K-pop is once again proving its prowess. Girl groups have been quite the fad in 2022 as they continue to widen their influence with each release. Moreover, the new debuts in the last year or so have been exceptionally soaring.

BLACKPINK’s pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ from their upcoming second full length album ‘Born Pink’ saw itself topping both the global music charts- Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.. The song has held onto its spot from last week, and continued it for the tracking period of August 26 to September 1. Reportedly, the track has garnered 108.4 million streams and 7,000 downloads so far for the Global 200 chart while the Excl. U.S. numbers amount to 99.5 million streams and 5,000 downloads, leading to the high ranks.