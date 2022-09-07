BLACKPINK, IVE and TWICE conquer Billboard charts with latest releases
‘Pink Venom’, ‘After LIKE’ and ‘Talk That Talk’ are ruling the charts.
The latest Billboard weekly music charts are here and K-pop is once again proving its prowess. Girl groups have been quite the fad in 2022 as they continue to widen their influence with each release. Moreover, the new debuts in the last year or so have been exceptionally soaring.
BLACKPINK’s pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ from their upcoming second full length album ‘Born Pink’ saw itself topping both the global music charts- Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S.. The song has held onto its spot from last week, and continued it for the tracking period of August 26 to September 1. Reportedly, the track has garnered 108.4 million streams and 7,000 downloads so far for the Global 200 chart while the Excl. U.S. numbers amount to 99.5 million streams and 5,000 downloads, leading to the high ranks.
The Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart further saw TWICE raking in their second Top 10 release as ‘Talk That Talk’ debuted at No.10 with 38.8 million streams and 5,000 downloads. Previously, the girl group brought their first Top 10 appearance with ‘The Feels’, their first English track.
However, the biggest growth was seen by rookie group IVE whose ‘After LIKE’ jumped 20 spots from No.29 to No.9 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. This has marked the career best for the girl group which debuted last year and has seen a global favoritism to their content. IVE’s last release ‘LOVE DIVE’ had grabbed the No.10 spot on the chart following its release.
