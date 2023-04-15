BLACKPINK, Jackson Wang, DPR Ian and DPR LIVE, here are K-pop’s finest artists to check out at Coachella 2023

Girl group BLACKPINK is all set to headline the Coachella Festival today. While the aforementioned piece of news is nothing short of a dream come true for many fans, there’s more good news for K-pop fans. Besides BLACKPINK, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, DPR Ian and DPR Live will also be performing at the Coachella 2023.

1 | BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s performance at the Coachella 2023 is all the rage right now. The girl group will be reining over the stage on not one but two of the festival’s Saturdays. BLACKPINK first performed at Coachella in 2019 and made headlines for its energetic performances and gripping stage presence. The group will be giving its first performance today and another on the following Saturday, April 22.

2 | Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang will be performing at the festival tomorrow April 16. He made his Coachella debut just last year and took the attendees by storm. Jackson Wang’s hit solo single 100 Ways became the highlight of his performance last year and he is expected to once again stun the audience at Coachella this year.

3 | DPR Ian

DPR Ian is an Australian singer, director and rapper who hails from South Korea. A former member of boy group C-Clown, DPR Ian made his solo debut in 2020 with his digital single ‘So Beautiful’. ‘DPR’ is an acronym used by all of DPR’s artists as a prefix to their stage names. DPR is short for ‘Dream Perfect Regime’. Following the disbandment of C-Clown in 2015, DPR Ian teamed up with Live REM and Cream and founded DPR.

4 | DPR Live

DPR Live (Hong Da Bin) is a South Korean singer, rapper, and songwriter who co-founded DPR. He rose to fame with his debut single ‘Know Me’. The artist has since released a large number of successful singles and albums.

The 2023 Coachella is all set to feature some of the finest gems of K-pop. From two BLACKPINK Saturdays of high energy to the enchanting performances of Jackson Wang, DPR Ian, and DPR Live, attendees of the festival sure have plenty of musical brilliance to look forward to.

