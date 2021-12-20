BLACKPINK Jennie or Jisoo: Which BLACKPINK member would have a crush on you?

It is no doubt that this is BLACKPINK's world and we are merely living in it! The talented four-member girl group consisting of members Jennie (rapper, performer and centre), Jisoo (eonni, vocalist and visual), Rosé (vocalist and performer) and Lisa ( maknae, rapper and dancer) debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album 'Square One'.

Each BLACKPINK member is unique and special in their own way and which is why we love them so much! Jennie and Jisoo may seem like chalk and cheese at the surface level but they get along like a house on fire and absolutely adore each other's company. Jennie is currently working on releasing some more solo music and Jisoo is starring in JTBC's 'Snowdrop' opposite Jung Hae In.

Do you want to know which BLACKPINK eonni member has a crush on you? Well, answer some of our questions and we will reveal which BLACKPINK eonni member would have a crush on you. Sounds easy and fun, well take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

