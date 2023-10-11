BLACKPINK Jennie unveils captivating jazz rendition of You & Me beneath moonlight

BLACKPINK's Jennie made her much-awaited solo comeback in October. She released the highly-anticipated single You & Me as her second solo track since SOLO's release in 2018. The new song You & Me has been receiving positive reactions and love from her fans and now the jazz version of the song has been released by Jennie. First unveiled on YouTube the jazz version of You & Me also features a live performance clip.

The jazz version of You & Me was released earlier today along with a live performance clip. BLACKPINK’s Jennie, known for her unique musical abilities and singing-rapping style exhibited the same through the release of You & Me. In the live performance clip for the jazz version of You & Me, you can witness BLACKPINK's Jennie looking beautiful in a white dress. The set for the jazz version of You & Me looks similar to the original set of the song where the performance clip was recorded. The soothing vocals by BLACKPINK's Jennie and the jazz music created a relaxed atmosphere, one can enjoy while listening to it. Released on October 6, You & Me was released in two versions - Original and Coachella mix. The original version of You & Me also has a performance dance video. The cover art for You & Me was created in collaboration with the creator of the Sailor Moon series, Naoko Takeuchi.

About You & Me and its achievements

You & Me was released by BLACKPINK's Jennie on October 6. Previously, Jennie’s second solo You & Me was first performed on BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour kick-off show in Seoul in October 2022. The second performance of You & Me was held at BLACKPINK's Coachella performance with a remix version. Now both versions of the song are out. You & Me gave BLACKPINK's Jennie her first entry into the Top 20 list of Spotify’s Global Song Chart when it debuted at No.18. You & Me also debuted on the worldwide iTunes chart and has now been named the longest-charting No.1 single by K-pop female soloist.

