BLACKPINK Jennie's One Of The Girls with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp reaches 100 million streams

BLACKPINK's Jennie has set a new record with one of her songs she appeared as a featured artist on. One Of The Girls is a collaborative single by The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and BLACKPINK's Jennie. The soundtrack was part of THE IDOL series which marked BLACKPINK Jennie's acting debut. Recently, BLACKPINK as a group wrapped up their Born Pink World Tour in September after performing at various locations over a year.

One Of The Girls crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK's Jennie has set a new record with her collaborative single titled One Of The Girls. The song has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify. Not only this but the track achieved this feat in just 116 days which sets the record for becoming the fastest collaboration by a K-pop female soloist to reach this new milestone.

One Of The Girls is one of the original soundtracks from the original HBO series The Idol. Though the series has been discontinued after its first season, the song still continues to perform well on the audio platforms. This new record set by Jennie's collaborative single has surpassed SUGA's People Pt.2 (feat. IU) and Lisa's song SG with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Megan Thee Stallion record for 120 days. One Of The Girls was highly anticipated before its release. Jennie first teased the song at one of her Calvin Klein capsule collection event.

BLACKPINK Jennie's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently released her new single track called You & Me on October 6, 2023. The newly released single is the second solo track put out by Jennie. Previously she made her debut as a soloist with a song called SOLO which came out in 2018. Her exclusive merch collection with Japanese illustrator Naoko Takeuchi has been released. She collaborated with Sailor Moon manga series creator for her new single You & Me. The digital song cover art for You & Me was also done by her.

