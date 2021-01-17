BLACKPINK: Jennie's YouTube channel surpasses 1.5 million subscribers; Jisoo shower her with birthday love

BLACKPINK member Jennie celebrated her birthday by launching her YouTube channel. The channel has already surpassed 1.5 million subscribers.

BLACKPINK fans were in for a surprise when Jennie announced that she has a YouTube platform. The K-pop idol made the announcement on the occasion of her 25th birthday and fans didn't think twice before hitting the subscribe button. Jennie debuted on the platform with a video revealing the intention behind the channel and the cover of Mandy More's track When Will My Life Begin from Tangle. Fans took to the comments section and showered her love. It has been hardly a day since the channel began and it has already surpassed 1 million subscribers.

At the time of reporting, Jennierubyjane Official boasts of 1.76 million subscribers. Her debut video has over 5.8 million views on YouTube and 1.3 million likes. As the channel grows, Jennie also took to her Instagram and marked her birthday. The singer shared a series of photos to celebrate the occasion. She shared pictures of numerous bouquets she received on the occasions and went on to post with a bouquet of blue flowers. "Happy 25th Birthday," she captioned the photo.

Fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming drama Snowdrop, took to the comments section and showered the birthday girl with love. "Love you J," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. Jennie also posed with a beautiful butterfly-themed cake and thanked everyone for the love and wishes. Check out her YouTube channel's debut video and the birthday posts she shared on the platform below:

