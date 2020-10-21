BLACKPINK on Jimmy Kimmel Live: Jisoo REVEALS favourite English sentence; Lisa talks about Jaden & Will Smith

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa made their first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live where they spoke about The Album, Will Smith's rap and their love for Cardi B's WAP.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa made their first-ever appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The quadrant appeared on the show to promote their recently released album The Album and perform their latest track Lovesick Girls. The new album features a few solo tracks by the group and a couple of collaborations. While the South Korean girl group released their first collab from the album featuring Selena Gomez titled Ice Cream, the album revealed the girl collaborated with Cardi B.

The track is titled Bet You Wanna. While the audio was released as part of the album, the group and the rapper are yet to release a video for the same. Speaking about the collaboration, Jennie revealed that the moment the group heard about Cardi B's involvement, they began screaming with joy. The host asked the members if they were familiar with the song WAP to which the girls began laughing. While Jisoo and Jennie couldn't stop laughing, Rosé and Lisa revealed that they do it all the time.

Apart from their album, Kimmel asked Jisoo about her favourite sentence in English. The member revealed that her favourite line is "that's a pity." Kimmel also revised their Coachella performance from 2019 and asked Lisa if there was a particular celebrity she was thrilled to meet. The rapper mentioned Jaden Smith before Kimmel asked her if she was aware that Will Smith was a rapper as well. She said she wasn't aware of the actor's rap side but she was blown away when he performed it on stage.

