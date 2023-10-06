BLACKPINK Jisoo's Flower smashes MelOn's Top 50 record

BLACKPINK's eldest member Jisoo has made a new achievement with her solo debut song Flower. She is the only female soloist to reach this particular milestone with a new decade record. MelOn charts are the domestic music charts of South Korea that hold significant value when an artist releases new music in the country. BLACKPINK Jisoo released Flower' in March 2023.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's Flower is the longest-running debut song on MelOn

Recently it was revealed that BLACKPINK Jisoo's solo debut song Flower has reached a new high on the MelOn music charts based in South Korea. Flower becomes the longest-running debut song on the MelOn's Top 50 charts. Jisoo's solo debut song Flower has spent 27 consecutive weeks in the Top 50 MelOn's Weekly Chart and it is still charting on the list. With this new achievement, Flower makes BLACKPINK's Jisoo the female soloist with the longest charting debut song on the list. Flower has surpassed the record set by the song Smiley given by Yena w/ BIBI which was on the list for 26 weeks. Flower was released as a part of the debut single album Me by BLACKPINK's Jisoo. The single album consists of two tracks Flower and All Eyes on Me.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Jisoo was recently seen attending the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as an official fashion and beauty ambassador of Dior. Not only that, Jisoo even took out time to play a tourist in Paris. She visited the Versailles Palace in Paris which she had previously expressed the wish to be at. She filmed a Paris vlog that she uploaded on YouTube and even showed support for another BLACKPINK member Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris performance along with other members Rosé and Jennie in attendance. Jisoo was also seen catching up with Youth Of May actress Go Min Si on a dinner date in a fancy French restaurant.

