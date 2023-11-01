BLACKPINK Jisoo's Me becomes fastest album by Korean female soloist to reach 400 million streams

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has unlocked a new achievement with her solo album ME. Released on March 31, 2023, ME is Jisoo's debut single album. Jisoo was the final member of BLACKPINK after Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa released music as a soloist. ME is a pop and trap genre album that explores, having a romantic affair and overcoming it along with Jisoo's self-development. ME has reached new heights on Spotify.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's ME crossed 400 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK Jisoo's ME has surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify across all credits. The Flower singer achieved this new feat in just 214 days. With this, she set the record for having the fastest album by a Korean female soloist to cross this many streams.

ME consists of two singles called Flower, the lead single, and All Eyes on Me. Flower is a dance-pop song that talks about overcoming a toxic relationship after the protagonist leaves the relationship behind with nothing but a floral scent. She returns to herself as she steps out.

All Eyes on Me is a dance-pop, EDM-based song. The lyrics of the song talk about a woman knowing her worth and knowing what she deserves. The album name is associated with a Chinese character that signifies beauty.

BLACKPINK Jisoo's recent activities

After wrapping up BLACKPINK's World Tour, Jisoo was seen visiting the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as a luxury brand's global ambassador. She is confirmed to be cast in a lead role in the Influenza series alongside Park Jeong Min. Her cameo in the movie titled Dr. Cheon and Lost Talisman was widely appreciated and will be seen next in the line-action webtoon Omniscient Reader alongside Lee Min Ho. She recently ended her relationship with actor Ahn Bo Hyun owing to work commitments and two are said to remain good colleagues. The two confirmed their dating news in August.

