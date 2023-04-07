BLACKPINK Jisoo’s solo debut shatters records; sets highest 1st-week album sales by a female soloist on Hanteo

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has made her long-awaited solo debut with her album, ‘ME’. The album has already made headlines for breaking records on the Hanteo chart, which tracks album sales in South Korea. Fans are eagerly celebrating her achievement, and the K-Pop world is buzzing with excitement over her solo release.

Jisoo's New Album Sales Record on Hanteo

Jisoo's solo album ‘ME’ has set a new record for solo female artist album sales on the Hanteo chart. According to reports, on its first day of release, March 31, it sold 876,249 copies. The album then sold 1,172,351 copies in its first week of release making it the highest-selling album by a solo female artist in Hanteo's history. The news is proof of Jisoo's popularity and the anticipation surrounding her solo debut.

Even when groups were included, ‘ME’ had the second-highest first-week sales of any album by a female artist in Hanteo history. Only one female artist's album sold more copies in its first week than Jisoo's own BLACKPINK's latest album ‘BORN PINK.’ Furthermore, with over 1 million units sold, the album debuted at #1 on this week's Circle Chart.

Jisoo's Solo Debut Success

‘ME’ is a pop and trap record that incorporates dance, synth-pop, traditional Korean instruments, and Caribbean elements. It delves into Jisoo's romantic relationships and personal growth. The two tracks highlight her vocal strengths through easygoing flows and insatiable lyrics as she narrates a story about a broken-hearted girl who overcomes and leaves a toxic relationship with untouchable confidence.

Jisoo's solo debut has been a huge success, with fans and critics alike praising her vocals and stage presence. Her album features the lead single ‘FLOWER’, which has already gained over 95 million views on YouTube. Jisoo has also been active in promoting her album, further boosting its success.

BLACKPINK’s Future

BLACKPINK is currently gearing up for their headlining performance at Coachella 2023. With each member having successful solo debuts, some believe that this marks the beginning of a new era for BLACKPINK, where each member will have more opportunities to showcase their individual talents while still remaining a strong group. Whatever the future holds, BLINKs will continue to support BLACKPINK every step of the way.

Congratulations Jisoo on your outstanding achievement!

