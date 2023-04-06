BLACKPINK Jisoo's song FLOWER gains a new fan: Naomi Campbell expresses love for singer's solo debut

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has recently been winning hearts with her solo debut. Her track ‘FLOWER’ is being loved for its unique composition and excellent music video. The official MV for Jisoo’s ‘FLOWER’ features Jisoo and effortlessly portrays her versatility as an artist. The video goes back and forth between various chic, glamorous settings, highlighting Jisoo’s breathtaking visuals and unmissable screen presence. The song thereby is being loved and admired for all the right reasons. To top it all, the song and its TikTok challenge recently got some ‘A List’ appreciation.

Naomi Campbell like Jisoo’s FLOWER

It has now become quite common for K-pop artists to promote their newly released music via TikTok challenges. Jisoo’s ‘FLOWER’ was on a similar trajectory when eagle-eyed netizens noticed that BLACKPINK’s reel of Jisoo’s TikTok challenge was liked by English supermodel and actress Naomi Campbell. Fans were quick to spot the like and reshared the same as Naomi Campbell’s seal of approval for Jisoo’s latest release. Naomi Campbell has previously shown her love for BLACKPINK by resharing their Rolling Stone cover and superhit track ‘How You Like That’ last year.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BLACKPINK member Jisoo was the final member of the girl group to make her solo debut. Jisoo dropped her debut single album ‘Me’ just last month on March 31, 2023. The album’s tracklist includes the title track ‘FLOWER’ and ‘All Eyes On Me’. While the entire album was met with an overwhelming response by fans of the BLACKPINK member, the title track ‘FLOWER’ has evidently taken the internet by storm. The track is an excellent amalgam of Dance, Synth-pop, and traditional Korean music. Lyrically, the song goes back and forth between a romantic equation, its conclusion, and how one gets over the same. While each BLACKPINK member's solo debut has been highly anticipated by fans, Jisoo’s debut was especially being looked forward to for it would mark the final solo debut of the group.

Jisoo is known for her stunning visuals and charismatic stage presence, as well as her powerful vocals. She has been praised for her ability to convey emotion through her singing, as well as her talent for acting and dancing. In addition to her work with BLACKPINK, Jisoo has also made various appearances in Korean dramas and variety shows. She has also been a brand ambassador for various fashion and beauty brands, showcasing her influence as a fashion icon.

