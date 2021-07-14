BLACKPINK to join WEVERSE on THIS date

BLACKPINK will be joining HYBE’s exclusive app WEVERSE soon. Read ahead to know more.

BLACKPINK is the third YG group, after TREASURE and IKON to join WEVERSE in order to expand the communication between fans and the artists. The four member band already has 63 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, where they post mini vlogs, segments, etc. but with them joining WEVERSE on August 2nd will give their fans a better platform to interact and see the daily life of their favourite idols.

The move comes after the announcement of YG and HYBE’s strategic partnership on various ventures, one of them being bringing YG artists on to WEVERSE. Rookie group TREASURE was first, followed by IKON and now, BLACKPINK. Initially, WEVERSE only hosted BTS and TXT but ever since HYBE (formerly Bighit) acquired BE:LIFT and PLEDIS, artists like SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN, NU’EST, etc. were hosted on the app.

WEVERSE now hosts many groups across companies such as EVERGLOW, JUSTB, WEEEKLY, DREAMCATCHER, MIRAE, FTISLAND, woo!ah!, P1Harmony, Dreamcatcher, CL, HENRY and SUNMI. After taking over Ithaca Holdings,home to Justin Beiber and Ariana Grande as well as forging a partnership with Universal Music Group, many international artists have taken to WEVERSE such as Gracie Abrahams, MAX, PRETTYMUCH, Jeremy Zucker, Letteamor, Alexander 23 and New Hope Club.

BLACKPINK has established itself as a global star by making a big hit in every song they release, such as "DDU DU DDU DU" and "Kill This Love," after capturing the public upon their debut in August 2016. Their first full-length album "THE ALBUM," released in October last year, broke the K-pop girl group's top ranking by taking second place in the U.S. Billboard 200 and U.K. charts. In addition, the album has sold more than 1.3 million copies, becoming the first K-pop girl group to accomplish such a feat (based on Hanteo/Gaon Chart).

In particular, as the fifth anniversary of BLACKPINK's debut (August 8) is ahead, attention is focusing on what special contents or events will be prepared. YG explained that the move was a part of BLACKPINK's ‘4+1 PROJECT.’

Credits :News1

