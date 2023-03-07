BLACKPINK joins Shakira as the only female artists to reach no.1 on Spotify Global with two non-English tracks

BLACKPINK makes history as they join Shakira to be the only female artists and the only Asian act to reach no.1 on Spotify Global with multiple non-English songs. The songs that charted were their latest releases- Pink Venom and Shut Down.

Jennie came in wearing a mask and sunglasses covering his face, but the bands attached under his eyes were caught. Previously, on the afternoon of March 3rd, Jennie announced the news of her facial injury through the fan community. Jennie said, "It's not different, I'm posting this first in case you're surprised. During my short break, I took care of my health, ate well, and slept well, but I tripped and fell while exercising and got a scar on my face."

'Pink Venom' is a hip-hop genre song that shows off BLACKPINK's unique charisma. The sound of Korean traditional musical instruments blended with the intense beat captivated the ears from the intro, and on top of that, the sharp rap and deadly vocals that developed powerfully maximized the charm of each of the four members. Immediately after its release, 'Pink Venom' topped iTunes charts in 81 countries, and also topped the US Billboard Global 200 for two consecutive weeks and the Billboard Global chart for three consecutive weeks. It was ranked 22nd on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Charts respectively. BLACKPINK topped the US Billboard 200 and UK Official Album charts with their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', which includes 'Pink Venom'.

‘Shut Down' is a hip-hop song that samples Paganini's 'La Campanella'. The sharp violin performance of the original song combined with the heavy beat gave listeners a thrilling pleasure. The members' solid vocals and dynamic rapping were praised for maximizing the mysterious charm of the song by decorating it. BLACKPINK's influence is strong on various global charts. With their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', they topped both the US Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Chart at the same time. BLACKPINK is the only Asian female artist to dominate both world charts at the same time. Even based on the global music market as a whole, it has been 21 years since Destiny's Child in 2001.

ALSO READ: Filming begins for Son Seok Gu’s Comment Unit; Kim Sung Chul and Kim Dong Hwi to be a part of the project

Advertisement