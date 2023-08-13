BLACKPINK joins Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as only female acts to sell out two consecutive nights at MetLife

BLACKPINK has now sold out two consecutive shows at one of the biggest stadiums in the United States. Yes! The Pink Venom singers have sold out all the tickets for the two shows held at the MetLife stadium on August 11 and 12 in New Jersey. The K-pop girl group joined renowned artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as the only female acts to achieve this feat.

The YG Entertainment girl group wrote history as the first K-pop female idol group ever to perform at MetLife stadium with two consecutive sold-out shows. This is a huge milestone for the girl group as they also joined big artists Taylor Swift and Beyoncé as the only female acts to do so. The BORN PINK singers have also become the first Asian female act to sell out a back-to-back show at MetLife stadium. The How You Like That singers have also marked their name as the first and only girl group to surpass 200 million USD in ticket sales with 48 shows from their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR.

Celebrities at the BLACKPINK concert

From dazzling performances to amazing vocals, the girls celebrated their 7th debut anniversary with their fans at their New Jersey show. While it rained hard in New Jersey the girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa went harder with their performances, their Playing With Fire fan cam is all over the internet. K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE members Miyeon, Yuqi, and Minnie attended the show, all three members showered love upon their fellow girl group through their Instagram Stories. Minnie, the Thai member of the group who is also a very close friend of Lisa showed her love through her Instagram. Seemed like the girls had their best time at the BLACKPINK concert.

Tom Brady, a retired American footballer was also spotted at the show and he reacted to his photos from the show going viral by saying, "This is the most dad takes his daughter and her friends to a concert". Rosé's close friend and Korean singer Ashley Choi also attended the show to support her bestie.

