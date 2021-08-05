BLACKPINK launches Pop Up event as part of 5th anniversary celebrations; Jisoo stuns fans with new blonde hair

BLINKs, brace yourselves, for more exciting content is on your way! BLACKPINK will be opening a Pop-Up exhibition as a part of the ongoing 4+1 project to celebrate their fifth debut anniversary. The Pop-Up event will be held at the same cafe building located in front of YG Entertainment’s new office building from August 21-30! The location will also include photo zones and various attractions for the fans.

The entire space has been designed in a way that reflects BLACKPINK's signature style and song concepts they have released so far, making it a memorable occasion for BLINKs! However, to prevent the spread of Covid 19 and for fans' safety, the reservations must be made online, before the event! The details of the online reservation guide will be released on August 10. The Pop-Up event-related contents will also be uploaded online. The offline event can be cancelled if the rampant spread of Covid 19 continues, so guidelines issued by the government, must be followed by fans at all times.

You can check out the event details below:

Meanwhile, Jisoo stunned fans by debuting her gorgeous new hair! On August 4, Jisoo took to Instagram to celebrate the release of BLACKPINK’s new film 'BLACKPINK: The Movie' in a very special way. Jisoo revealed that she has dyed her hair blonde and is excited to show her new avatar to BLINKs! Fans, were of course, pleasantly surprised and took to SNS platforms to share their love and appreciation for Jisoo's new hair! Blonde Jisoo supremacy, indeed!

