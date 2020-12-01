BLACKPINK leaves BLINKS excited with The Invitation tease; Hint at something big being delivered on December 3

The guessing game over BLACKPINK's mysterious The Invitation teaser is going strong on social media with BLINKS trying to decipher what big 'item' is to be delivered on December 3.

BLINKS will agree that 2020 has been very kind on them with BLACKPINK not only releasing their highly-awaited official studio album BLACKPINK - The Album, with bangers like How You Like That, Lovesick Girls, Ice Cream with Selena Gomez and Bet You Wanna ft. Cardi B, but also releasing their hit Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky, which showcased the members' vulnerable sides.

Now, leaving BLINKS in utter chaos (in the best of ways!) BLACKPINK just dropped a mysterious teaser titled BLACKPINK - The Invitation. It kickstarts with a black briefcase which has the lock code already revealed to be 1, 2, 4. Moreover, two gloved hands handle the briefcase in a fragile manner, which includes an invitation addressed to BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie congratulating them on something. BLINKS also noticed a black coloured object (with metallic pink lighting it) eerily similar to a YouTube play button, hinting at BLACKPINK receiving one for crossing 50 million (53.8 million at the moment!) subscribers on the video platform.

Moreover, the QR code at the end of the teaser also takes us back to BLACKPINK's YouTube channel. We also come to know that the ITEM #08082016 (BLACKPINK's debut date) will be delivered on December 3 at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST).

Watch BLACKPINK - The Invitation teaser below:

It will indeed be interesting to know what BLACKPINK is coming up with for BLINKS as December also marks year-end award shows and performances. While we're betting on a grand celebration for their YouTube subscribers' achievement, you new know what the girl group will eventually unveil The Invitation to be. BLINKS also took over social media, especially Twitter, to decode the smallest of details in the intriguing teaser.

We can't wait for BLACKPINK to be in our area!

ALSO READ: Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 Nominations: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, Kang Daniel and more nominated at MAMA 2020

What do you think BLACKPINK has in store to end 2020 with a bang? BLINKS, don't forget to share your wildest theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×