BLACKPINK Lisa’s debut solo album 'LALISA' achieves THIS milestone on Gaon Weekly Chart

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is taking over worldwide music charts with her debut solo album! According to the Gaon Chart operated by the Korea Music Contents Association, Lisa’s first solo single album, 'LALISA', ranked first in the album category for the week of September 5 to September 11.

Lisa released her highly-anticipated solo album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) with the b-side track 'MONEY'. 'LALISA' did amazingly well across the world and BLINKs loved the stylish music video and foot-tapping music the album offered. Lisa paid a humble homage to her Thai roots as well as celebrated her massive success as a K-pop star and a member of BLACKPINK! The official music video for 'LALISA' crossed the 10 million views mark under 90 minutes making it the fastest debut music video to do so. Similarly, the video reached the 100 million views milestone on September 12, becoming the fastest one by a K-pop solo artist. Lisa overtook the record by Psy’s ‘Gentleman’ made in 2013. ‘LALISA’ also became BLACKPINK’s 13th music video to cross 100 million views. Not just that, Lisa made a splash on the global iTunes chart with 'LALISA' soared to the top of iTunes charts in 60 countries.

Meanwhile, the official merch for 'LALISA' is officially here! The amazing lineup for merch includes rugs, jigsaw puzzles, hats, hoodies, jackets, pants, t-shirts, socks. All the clothing merch includes Lisa's name and 'LALISA' imprinted on it. There is a poster set - One set of posters features six designs. There are two sets, named “TYPE 1” and “TYPE 2.” There is also a Bluetooth Record player where you can stream your smartphone digital sound via Bluetooth connection, as well as play "7x12″ size vinyl records.

