BLACKPINK Lisa's LALISA becomes first debut album by K-pop artist to surpass 1.4 billion streams

BLACKPINK's maknae continues to enjoy the success of her first solo album LALISA when it came out in 2021. Lisa once again proves her global dominance and celebrity power with her solo music. Her solo debut single album which only has two tracks is getting all the love from her fans, setting new records. With the new achievement unlocked, LALISA becomes the first debut album to surpass this many streams.

BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut album LALISA surpasses 1.4 billion streams

Recently, it was noted that BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut album LALISA which was released in September 2021 continues to amaze the listeners with setting new records. LALISA as an album surpasses 1.4 billion streams in total on the audio streaming platform Spotify. The album which features only two tracks titled LALISA and MONEY creates history by becoming the first debut album by any K-pop act to reach this far and accumulate 1.4 billion streams on Spotify. Not only this, the music video for MONEY on YouTube and also the total streams for the songs may soon reach a billion views and streams as projected. If this happens, Lisa will be the first K-pop soloist to have a song cross this milestone. Let's wait and see because the current views for MONEY on YouTube are at 908 million.

BLACKPINK Lisa's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa made quite a buzz on the internet recently for her cabaret debut at the Crazy Horse Paris performance which was a scheduled three-day event attended by the remaining BLACKPINK members - Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie along with many celebrities. Lisa's celebrity friend Rosalía, American rapper Tyga, Austin Butler, and more were in attendance for Lisa's show. Even her mother was present to cheer for her. Lisa was able to successfully wrap up her Paris schedule. The MONEY singer is currently entangled amid her contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Nothing about it has been confirmed so far given there were speculations of Lisa leaving the agency or being offered a contract from an American record label.

