BLACKPINK's Lisa's legacy goes green: Rare flowering plant named after K-pop star

Lisa of BLACKPINK is undoubtedly one of the most beloved K-pop idols of all time, with a massive global following and an unmistakable stage presence. And now, she's adding another feather to her cap: a rare plant species has been named after her. The rare flower was identified for the first time by student researchers in Thailand.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manoban in Thailand, is one of the four members of the famed BLACKPINK that has innumerable records to their name. The naming of the flower after Lisa adds to her already tremendous influence on music and culture around the world.

Lisa of BLACKPINK honoured with rare flower species

The flower, officially known as Friesodielsia lalisae Damth, Baka, and Chaowasku in honour of Lisa. It will be known simply as 'Bunga (Flower of) Lalisa', a newly discovered species of Friesodielsia Steenis, a fragrant flower, that has been identified by researchers at Chiang Mai University in Thailand. It is a member of the Annonaceae plant family, which includes trees, shrubs, and lianas.

What's so special about Friesodielsia lalisae?

According to the researchers who discovered it, the flower is one of the rarest and most endangered species in the world, with only a few dozen remaining in the wild. It's also considered a ‘keystone species’ in its ecosystem, meaning that it plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of the local environment.

Why was it named after Lisa by the team?

According to sources, the crew named it after Lisa because the BLACKPINK member inspired them to overcome hurdles while earning their PhD. For Lisa, the honour of having a flower named after her is just the latest in a string of achievements that have cemented her status as a cultural icon. Alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members, she's broken records, won awards, and captured the hearts of fans around the globe. And beyond music, Lisa has also become a fashion icon and a symbol of empowerment for young women everywhere.

While Lisa now has a flower named after her, fellow Blackpink member Jisoo just released her debut solo single, ‘Flower.’ Blackpink is presently gearing up to be the first K-pop musician to headline Coachella later this week. Additionally, Lisa will also appear in Taeyang's upcoming album ‘Down to Earth,’ which will be published on April 25.

