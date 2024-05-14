BLACKPINK Lisa's new song ft Rosalía on the cards soon? Fans find hints about alleged collaboration between music queens

BLACKPINK’s Lisa recently celebrated her 27th birthday and shared her desire to collaborate with her good friend Rosalía. Fans got to work hours ago and dug out hints at a possible collaboration between Lisa and Rosalía which might happening sooner than you think.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa might release a song featuring Spanish singer Rosalía soon

Lisa has got her fans glued to her future activities as they excitedly await new music from the BLACKPINK member. Not long ago, fans of Lisa and Rosalía got to work and found clues for a collaboration between the artists dropping sooner than you think.

A Lisa fan page claimed that Lisa and Rosalía might be collaborating on a song extremely soon. They also claimed that the song in question will be Lisa’s song primarily and Rosalía will be a featured artist on the track.

On this day, fans have also alleged that the track of Lisa featuring Rosalía has been recorded for quite a while now and is set to drop shortly. They added that the song will not be a remix but new music altogether.

It was also reported that new music by Lisa featuring Rosalía might be released on June 9 while some took the number 09 as September.

However, there has been no confirmation from Lisa nor Rosalía as of yet but the fans are over the moon over the rumored collaboration on the cards. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on Lisa's featuring Rosalía track.

More about Lisa’s recent activities

Lisa is a charismatic member of the world-renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Lisa made her show-stopping solo debut with her single album LALISA on September 10, 2021. In other news after her solo contract with YG Entertainment ended last year, Lisa became an entrepreneur and launched her own artist management label LLOUD on February 8, 2024.

Taking her music and label ahead, Lisa struck a deal through her label LLOUD with RCA Records to release solo music on April 10, 2024. The deal allows full ownership of her recordings to Lisa. Meanwhile, Lisa hinted at releasing a full solo album this year in her birthday vlog. In other news, she hung out with stars like DJ Snake and Normani during Coachella 2024.

