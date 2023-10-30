BLACKPINK's Lisa choreography for Destiny Rogers' Tomboy resurfaces on TikTok, going viral again

The choreography Lisa of BLACKPINK created for Destiny Rogers' viral hit Tomboy has reemerged on TikTok and gone viral again. Two years after Lisa's dance moves first exploded in popularity online, her choreography for Tomboy has captivated TikTok users globally with a newfound fervor.

Dance icon Lisa

Lisa's reputation in the K-pop world is inseparable from her dance prowess, characterized by her captivating dance lines and a distinct blend of power, sensuality, and grace that sets her apart and enchants audiences when she takes the stage.

She has consistently wowed fans with her incredible performances as part of BLACKPINK and as a solo artist. Therefore, it was entirely expected that her 2021 performance on her personal YouTube channel LILI's FILM, in which BLACKPINK's Lisa delivered a dancer's interpretation of Tomboy by Destiny Rogers, would captivate the masses and amass over 128 million views to date.

Reigniting the dance frenzy

Two years later, surprisingly, Lisa's Tomboy choreography has resurged on TikTok. This marks the second explosive TikTok trend for the superstar, following the success of her solo track MONEY.

Recent reports indicate that a wave of young enthusiasts eager to showcase their skills by emulating Lisa's dance moves has led to numerous videos quickly amassing millions of views.

Collectively, videos associated with Lilifilm The Movie and the Lisa Tomboy Challenge have now garnered approximately 133 million views. Remarkably, the #LISA hashtag on TikTok has surpassed 130.2 billion views, even though Lisa does not maintain an official presence on the platform.

Two years later, people all over the world are still loving her choreography. This shows Lisa's big impact on dance. Her ability to create viral trends and inspire dancers globally proves she's a true dance superstar in K-pop.

