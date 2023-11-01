BLACKPINK Lisa's Weibo account suspected to be deleted after Crazy Horse performance

BLACKPINK's Lisa, a global sensation and beloved K-pop star, is facing a potential setback on her journey. Following the Crazy Horse controversy, Lisa's Weibo account is now under scrutiny, with fears of it being terminated.

Lisa’s Weibo account

November 1 brought a surprising discovery for netizens, as they were met with the unavailability of BLACKPINK's beloved member, Lisa's personal Weibo account. Upon attempting to access her page, Weibo prompts conveyed that Lisa's page had been made inaccessible due to reported violations of the platform's regulations.

Earlier, there were reports indicating that Lisa had encountered criticism for her performance at a burlesque club. It was mentioned that Chinese celebrities who had attended Lisa's Crazy Horse performance were also facing potential consequences, including being placed on a blacklist.

About BLACKPINK’s Lisa

Lalisa Manobal, known by her stage name Lisa. Lisa holds the distinction of being the sole Thai member of YG Entertainment's renowned South Korean girl group, BLACKPINK debuting in 2016.

Fast forward to September 10, 2021, when Lisa unveiled her debut single album, Lalisa. Her influence extended beyond music, as she made her modeling debut in Celine's Summer 2022 fashion show, earning the distinction of being the first female K-pop idol to grace a major fashion event. In 2022, she continued to make waves in the fashion world, attending Celine Menswear Spring Summer 2023 alongside BTS' V and Park Bo Gum. The accolades and recognition kept coming, with Lisa clinching the Best KPOP award at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in August 2022.

The Crazy Horse controversy has created a ripple in the K-pop community and Lisa's global fanbase. While her Weibo account's potential termination is a cause for concern, the ongoing support of her fans is reassuring. Lisa, with her unwavering talent and charisma, has faced challenges before and emerged stronger. As the situation progresses, her global supporters eagerly await her next steps and look forward to her continued success as a K-pop star and cultural icon.

