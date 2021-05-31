BLACKPINK: Looking back at 4 iconic outfits that prove Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa & Rosé are trendsetters

We look back at the sensational K-pop girl group’s best fashion moments, scroll down to see if your favourite look made the list.

BLACKPINK has made a mark with their epic music, iconic appearances and even better fashion sense ever since their debut. The girls--Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé--leading the pop band have become tastemakers and trendsetters in not only the Korean entertainment industry but also worldwide. clearly been a tastemaker in the K-Pop industry, whether it’s music or fashion. On a mission to becoming the hottest pop bands in the world, the girls are acing in every field. Today, we’re looking back at their hottest outfits that we can only hope to copy someday.

Kill This Love music video: Aside from the fact that this song is super catchy, it caught our eye over the killer outfits the girls spotted in the video. Putting their luxury endorsements and partnerships to good use, the girls shone bright head to toe in the likes of Chanel, Givenchy, Versace, Alexander McQueen and more!

Coachella: The girls went all out with extravagance for their festival performance! And why not, they made history as the first K-Pop girl group to be part of the iconic music festival--Coachella. Their looks from the event were loaded with fringes, glitter, sheer details and lots of glam!

The Late Late Show with James Corden: The girls were in full bloom as they marked their debut on the American talk show The Late Late Show with James Corden. The outfit of the night that stood out the most was Lisa’s asymmetrical mini-dress by the iconic Halpern.

Ddu-du Ddu-Du music video: From Jisoo’s psychedelic YSL jacket that’s a colourful vision to Lisa’s blue Y/Project knee-high boots, this video had so many great looks! The best part of the video’s styling was that while each member stood out with their independent style, they also looked supremely coordinated together.

