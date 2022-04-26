BLACKPINK to make a comeback in June? Industry insider spills

BLINKs the wait seems to be over! On April 26, according to media reports, an industry insider revealed that BLACKPINK will be making their comeback in June. Reportedly, the comeback has been confirmed recently and that the girl group will be joining the lineup for the mid of this year after much anticipation from fans.

If the reports are to be believed, this will mark BLACKPINK’s return in a year and 8 months since the release of the girl group’s first Korean studio album and second overall album ‘The Album’ in October 2020. While nothing has been confirmed, everyone is more than ready for the group’s next song or even another album.

Recently, member Jennie also made an appearance in a YouTube video where she proudly announced that a comeback is near and fans should wait for it. That was the only nod that the BLINKs around the world needed as they celebrated their return by trending it worldwide.

Much talk has been going on regarding the group’s return and the members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have regularly been keeping the fans on their toes with hints and full group meet ups. Since the group members decided to work on solo projects, Rosé and Lisa debuted with their albums and Jisoo as an actor in ‘Snowdrop’.

Known to release chart breaking hits with each comeback, the world awaits the next move from the iconic quartet.

