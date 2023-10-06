BLACKPINK makes history as 15 songs surpass 300 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK has once again etched its name in history as the first girl group to exceed 300 million streams on Spotify with 15 songs. This accomplishment underscores BLACKPINK's ongoing global dominance, showcasing its impressive numbers on Spotify and other music platforms around the world.

BLACKPINK surpass 300 million streams for 15 songs

Adding to their achievements, Forever Young, one of their initial hits, has recently crossed the 300 million streams mark on Spotify, marking BLACKPINK's 15th song to achieve this milestone. This sets an unprecedented all-time record for girl groups. BLACKPINK's incredible feat includes fifteen songs that have surpassed the 300 million streams milestone on Spotify. These chart-toppers are Forever Young, How You Like That, Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pink Venom, Kiss and Make Up, Shut Down, Ice Cream, As If It’s Your Last, Lovesick Girls, BOOMBAYAH, PLAYING WITH FIRE, Pretty Savage, WHISTLE, and Sour Candy. This achievement not only solidifies their dominance but also sets a new standard in the history of girl groups. Notably, BLACKPINK has significantly outpaced English girl group Little Mix, who currently have only seven songs surpassing this figure on the platform. BLACKPINK continues to redefine the historical standards for girl groups in the music industry.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

BLACKPINK has once more written their name in the records of history recently as THE ALBUM surpassed an impressive 3 billion streams on Spotify. This monumental achievement not only distinguishes them as the sole girl group to reach this milestone but also marks them as the first female K-pop act to do so. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have undeniably raised the bar in the global music industry.

Released on October 2, 2020, THE ALBUM stands as BLACKPINK's first full-length album since their debut in 2016. In just three years since its release, the album has garnered over 3 billion listens on Spotify worldwide. Featuring chart-topping hits like How You Like That, Ice Cream with Selena Gomez, and Bet You Wanna featuring rapper Cardi B, along with Lovesick Girls, the album quickly ascended to various charts, including the prestigious Billboard 200 and the Gaon Album Chart. BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM is a testament to their enduring impact and musical prowess on the global stage.

